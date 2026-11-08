Police Clear Occupied University Building After Student Protest in Brussels
(MENAFN) Belgian law enforcement officers removed students from a building at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) on Saturday, bringing an end to an occupation that had continued since Oct. 22 and involved both university and secondary school students.
The operation was carried out at the P1 building on the institution's Solbosch campus, following several weeks of demonstrations, according to reports.
The occupation, which also included art school students, formed part of a wider youth-led movement across Europe opposing worsening social conditions.
University Rector Annemie Schaus explained that the majority of those involved had left after receiving an earlier order to vacate the premises by Thursday. However, a number of demonstrators refused to comply and continued occupying the building.
Schaus defended the decision to remove the remaining protesters, arguing that the situation had gone beyond acceptable limits. "Fundamental boundaries have been crossed," she said, pointing to reported property damage, unauthorized access to administrative offices and interruptions to normal university operations.
She also raised concerns over the discovery of offensive graffiti and messages allegedly encouraging violence inside the premises.
After efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue proved unsuccessful, the university decided to pursue legal action. "After our attempts at negotiations failed, we initiated legal proceedings," she said, confirming that the police operation was conducted under judicial authorization.
The operation was carried out at the P1 building on the institution's Solbosch campus, following several weeks of demonstrations, according to reports.
The occupation, which also included art school students, formed part of a wider youth-led movement across Europe opposing worsening social conditions.
University Rector Annemie Schaus explained that the majority of those involved had left after receiving an earlier order to vacate the premises by Thursday. However, a number of demonstrators refused to comply and continued occupying the building.
Schaus defended the decision to remove the remaining protesters, arguing that the situation had gone beyond acceptable limits. "Fundamental boundaries have been crossed," she said, pointing to reported property damage, unauthorized access to administrative offices and interruptions to normal university operations.
She also raised concerns over the discovery of offensive graffiti and messages allegedly encouraging violence inside the premises.
After efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue proved unsuccessful, the university decided to pursue legal action. "After our attempts at negotiations failed, we initiated legal proceedings," she said, confirming that the police operation was conducted under judicial authorization.
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