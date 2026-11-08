Landmine Blast Kills Syrian Soldier, Injures Another in Deir Ez-Zor
(MENAFN) A Syrian military serviceman was killed and another sustained injuries after a landmine detonated in a rural part of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.
The incident took place in the Mayadin area while the soldiers were "working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime", according to information provided by the Syrian Defense Ministry's media department.
Explosive remnants of war, including landmines and unexploded ammunition, remain a serious threat to civilians and military personnel throughout Syria, continuing to claim lives years after the conflict began in 2011.
The prolonged war resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, forced millions of people to leave their homes and caused extensive destruction to the country's infrastructure. The conflict came to a turning point with the collapse of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024.
Efforts to identify and remove buried explosives and unexploded weapons are still underway, with Syrian authorities working alongside international organizations to make affected areas safer.
The incident took place in the Mayadin area while the soldiers were "working to dismantle remnants of the defunct regime", according to information provided by the Syrian Defense Ministry's media department.
Explosive remnants of war, including landmines and unexploded ammunition, remain a serious threat to civilians and military personnel throughout Syria, continuing to claim lives years after the conflict began in 2011.
The prolonged war resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, forced millions of people to leave their homes and caused extensive destruction to the country's infrastructure. The conflict came to a turning point with the collapse of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024.
Efforts to identify and remove buried explosives and unexploded weapons are still underway, with Syrian authorities working alongside international organizations to make affected areas safer.
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