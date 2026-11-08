Sahel-Saharan Bloc Opens Executive Council Session in Tripoli
(MENAFN) Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on Saturday officially opened the 22nd regular meeting of the Executive Council of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) in Tripoli.
The gathering brings together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, the Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Guinea-Bissau, in addition to delegation leaders representing other member countries.
Discussions are expected to focus on reorganizing the bloc, bringing its institutions into operation and expanding cooperation among participating states.
Hanna Tetteh, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya, also attended the opening, alongside several ambassadors and diplomatic mission representatives.
During his opening address, Dbeibeh voiced hope that CEN-SAD could become an effective regional platform for coordinating efforts to confront political, security and economic difficulties.
He stressed the importance of closer cooperation against terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration, while urging member states to strengthen border protection and promote stability across the region.
Dbeibeh described the session as a significant stage in advancing cooperation and coordination among the bloc's members. He also urged the establishment of a clear timetable for completing the relocation of the organization's executive secretariat to its headquarters in Tripoli.
The gathering brings together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, the Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Guinea-Bissau, in addition to delegation leaders representing other member countries.
Discussions are expected to focus on reorganizing the bloc, bringing its institutions into operation and expanding cooperation among participating states.
Hanna Tetteh, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya, also attended the opening, alongside several ambassadors and diplomatic mission representatives.
During his opening address, Dbeibeh voiced hope that CEN-SAD could become an effective regional platform for coordinating efforts to confront political, security and economic difficulties.
He stressed the importance of closer cooperation against terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration, while urging member states to strengthen border protection and promote stability across the region.
Dbeibeh described the session as a significant stage in advancing cooperation and coordination among the bloc's members. He also urged the establishment of a clear timetable for completing the relocation of the organization's executive secretariat to its headquarters in Tripoli.
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