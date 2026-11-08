Flooding Threatens Displaced Palestinian Families as Heavy Rains Hit Gaza
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall has inundated displacement shelters across the Gaza Strip, leaving families in flood-prone locations and buildings damaged by previous attacks facing what the United Nations has described as an "immediate risk."
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued the warning Saturday, highlighting the worsening living conditions facing displaced Palestinians as adverse weather continues to affect the territory.
According to the agency, most of Gaza's 2.1 million residents remain displaced, with large numbers relying on deteriorating tents that provide little protection against heavy rainfall and increasingly harsh weather.
"We are deeply concerned for families already affected and those most exposed to the worsening conditions," the agency said.
Humanitarian organizations have stepped up relief operations, distributing emergency assistance and supporting households affected by the flooding. However, OCHA cautioned that existing humanitarian supplies are not sufficient to meet the growing needs.
"Months of funding shortfalls and restrictions have severely constrained preparations," it said.
The UN agency called for the immediate facilitation of winter relief deliveries, heavy equipment, engine oil and replacement parts required to maintain humanitarian vehicles and generators.
"More humanitarian funding is urgent," OCHA added.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued the warning Saturday, highlighting the worsening living conditions facing displaced Palestinians as adverse weather continues to affect the territory.
According to the agency, most of Gaza's 2.1 million residents remain displaced, with large numbers relying on deteriorating tents that provide little protection against heavy rainfall and increasingly harsh weather.
"We are deeply concerned for families already affected and those most exposed to the worsening conditions," the agency said.
Humanitarian organizations have stepped up relief operations, distributing emergency assistance and supporting households affected by the flooding. However, OCHA cautioned that existing humanitarian supplies are not sufficient to meet the growing needs.
"Months of funding shortfalls and restrictions have severely constrained preparations," it said.
The UN agency called for the immediate facilitation of winter relief deliveries, heavy equipment, engine oil and replacement parts required to maintain humanitarian vehicles and generators.
"More humanitarian funding is urgent," OCHA added.
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