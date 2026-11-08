Cyberattack Targets Major Rail Tunnel Project Linking Austria, Italy
(MENAFN) The company overseeing the construction of the Brenner Base Tunnel, a major infrastructure project connecting Austria and Italy, has suffered a cyberattack, with a Russian-speaking hacking group suspected of being involved, according to reports.
BBT SE, the company responsible for the tunnel project, confirmed that its systems had been targeted in a cyber incident on Friday.
The hacking group Everest is suspected of carrying out the attack, amid indications linking it to an international cyber extortion network.
According to cybersecurity assessments, the group operates by obtaining confidential information from targeted organizations, threatening to release stolen material publicly and demanding financial payments in exchange for withholding the data.
BBT SE said it took immediate action after identifying the intrusion, securing the affected data source by isolating it and informing the relevant authorities.
The company did not disclose whether discussions had taken place with the attackers or whether any ransom had been paid, according to reports.
Regarding the potential impact on the infrastructure project, BBT SE indicated that its preliminary assessment had found no disruption to operational activities or existing procedures.
The company also confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to establish how the breach occurred and determine the full extent of the incident.
The individuals or group responsible for the cyberattack have not yet been officially identified.
BBT SE, the company responsible for the tunnel project, confirmed that its systems had been targeted in a cyber incident on Friday.
The hacking group Everest is suspected of carrying out the attack, amid indications linking it to an international cyber extortion network.
According to cybersecurity assessments, the group operates by obtaining confidential information from targeted organizations, threatening to release stolen material publicly and demanding financial payments in exchange for withholding the data.
BBT SE said it took immediate action after identifying the intrusion, securing the affected data source by isolating it and informing the relevant authorities.
The company did not disclose whether discussions had taken place with the attackers or whether any ransom had been paid, according to reports.
Regarding the potential impact on the infrastructure project, BBT SE indicated that its preliminary assessment had found no disruption to operational activities or existing procedures.
The company also confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to establish how the breach occurred and determine the full extent of the incident.
The individuals or group responsible for the cyberattack have not yet been officially identified.
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