Skydiving Accident Claims Lives of Two Participants in California
(MENAFN) Two skydivers lost their lives Friday following a midair collision during a landing attempt in California, according to reports.
The accident occurred in the Lake Elsinore area when the two participants collided approximately 45 meters (148 feet) above the ground, resulting in their parachutes becoming tangled.
Both individuals suffered injuries in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but later died despite medical efforts. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.
A representative of Skydive Elsinore confirmed that the collision took place during a women's training camp organized by the skydiving company.
Meanwhile, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
The accident occurred in the Lake Elsinore area when the two participants collided approximately 45 meters (148 feet) above the ground, resulting in their parachutes becoming tangled.
Both individuals suffered injuries in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but later died despite medical efforts. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.
A representative of Skydive Elsinore confirmed that the collision took place during a women's training camp organized by the skydiving company.
Meanwhile, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.
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