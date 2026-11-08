Russia Names Delegation for Upcoming Trilateral Peace Talks in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has revealed the members of Russia's delegation set to participate in the next round of US-mediated trilateral negotiations aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi next week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian officials who attended a high-level operational meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin with members of the country's Security Council on Friday would represent Moscow during the upcoming discussions.
The delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, whose appointment as chief negotiator was confirmed earlier this week. Other participants include Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's military intelligence agency GRU, and Yury Zhigarlovsky, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.
Peskov also confirmed that presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov would be “overseeing the upcoming negotiations” and supervising preparations for the diplomatic discussions.
Putin convened the Security Council meeting in Moscow on Friday, bringing together members of the delegation to review preparations for the Abu Dhabi talks. Discussions also covered measures to protect and strengthen Russia's food security.
Following the meeting, the Russian president expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates leadership for supporting diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement to the war between Moscow and Kyiv, as well as its assistance in addressing humanitarian matters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian officials who attended a high-level operational meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin with members of the country's Security Council on Friday would represent Moscow during the upcoming discussions.
The delegation will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, whose appointment as chief negotiator was confirmed earlier this week. Other participants include Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, director of Russia's military intelligence agency GRU, and Yury Zhigarlovsky, deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.
Peskov also confirmed that presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov would be “overseeing the upcoming negotiations” and supervising preparations for the diplomatic discussions.
Putin convened the Security Council meeting in Moscow on Friday, bringing together members of the delegation to review preparations for the Abu Dhabi talks. Discussions also covered measures to protect and strengthen Russia's food security.
Following the meeting, the Russian president expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates leadership for supporting diplomatic efforts to reach a settlement to the war between Moscow and Kyiv, as well as its assistance in addressing humanitarian matters.
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