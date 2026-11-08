France Deploys Security Forces Nationwide Ahead of Expected Protests
(MENAFN) French authorities are preparing for widespread protests on Saturday by deploying approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the country, amid concerns over possible clashes, road blockages and damage to public and private property.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the nationwide security operation during a press conference on Friday, with further details released by the ministry the following day.
Officials warned that numerous demonstrations were being organized without formal leadership or coordination with trade unions. Some of the planned gatherings have also been accompanied by social media messages encouraging violence and public disruption.
In response, authorities have introduced restrictions prohibiting demonstrations in selected city centers, while organizers of officially declared protests have been instructed to use designated alternative routes.
The security deployment includes 110 mobile police units, 25 Centaur armored vehicles, water cannons, helicopters and drones to monitor demonstrations and respond to potential incidents.
Security personnel will additionally carry out inspections along roads, railway routes and at train stations to identify and confiscate potentially dangerous objects that could be used as weapons.
Several demonstrations are expected to take place in different parts of France. In Paris, student organizations and trade unions are planning gatherings along a route connecting Place de la République with Place de la Nation.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement is preparing a separate gathering at Place de la Concorde.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the nationwide security operation during a press conference on Friday, with further details released by the ministry the following day.
Officials warned that numerous demonstrations were being organized without formal leadership or coordination with trade unions. Some of the planned gatherings have also been accompanied by social media messages encouraging violence and public disruption.
In response, authorities have introduced restrictions prohibiting demonstrations in selected city centers, while organizers of officially declared protests have been instructed to use designated alternative routes.
The security deployment includes 110 mobile police units, 25 Centaur armored vehicles, water cannons, helicopters and drones to monitor demonstrations and respond to potential incidents.
Security personnel will additionally carry out inspections along roads, railway routes and at train stations to identify and confiscate potentially dangerous objects that could be used as weapons.
Several demonstrations are expected to take place in different parts of France. In Paris, student organizations and trade unions are planning gatherings along a route connecting Place de la République with Place de la Nation.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Vests movement is preparing a separate gathering at Place de la Concorde.
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