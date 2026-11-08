Italian FM Reports Dark Web Data Leak, Warns of Threats Against Family
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed Saturday that cybercriminals had published his personal information on the dark web and were attempting to obtain additional details about him and his family, raising concerns over possible "new threats and intimidation."
In a statement shared on X, Tajani said individuals behind the alleged cyber campaign had been distributing his private data for several days while offering financial rewards to anyone able to provide further information about him or his relatives.
"My reaction is very simple: I will not be intimidated in any way," he said.
The Italian minister attributed the targeting to Rome's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that the country's continued backing of Kyiv had made him a target.
"Our position on Ukraine is the political reason why I have become a target," he said, adding that defending Ukraine's sovereignty, democracy, and independence "is dangerous in the eyes of these criminal entities."
Tajani also suggested that the alleged threats could be connected to recent efforts to strengthen cybersecurity protections within Italy's Foreign Ministry.
He explained that a specialized cybersecurity directorate began operating on Jan. 1, with the objective of preventing digital attacks carried out by individuals and groups "often linked in some way to state entities hostile to us."
"We are operational and connected to our allies," Tajani said, reaffirming Italy's commitment to expanding international cooperation and improving its defenses against cyberattacks.
In a statement shared on X, Tajani said individuals behind the alleged cyber campaign had been distributing his private data for several days while offering financial rewards to anyone able to provide further information about him or his relatives.
"My reaction is very simple: I will not be intimidated in any way," he said.
The Italian minister attributed the targeting to Rome's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that the country's continued backing of Kyiv had made him a target.
"Our position on Ukraine is the political reason why I have become a target," he said, adding that defending Ukraine's sovereignty, democracy, and independence "is dangerous in the eyes of these criminal entities."
Tajani also suggested that the alleged threats could be connected to recent efforts to strengthen cybersecurity protections within Italy's Foreign Ministry.
He explained that a specialized cybersecurity directorate began operating on Jan. 1, with the objective of preventing digital attacks carried out by individuals and groups "often linked in some way to state entities hostile to us."
"We are operational and connected to our allies," Tajani said, reaffirming Italy's commitment to expanding international cooperation and improving its defenses against cyberattacks.
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