Israeli Forces Storm Syrian School, 14 Vehicles Enter Quneitra Village
(MENAFN) Israeli troops forced their way into a school and raided several homes in southern Syria on Saturday, according to state media.
A state television channel said a patrol of 14 military vehicles rolled into the village of Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah in Quneitra province. Soldiers broke open the school’s gate and moved onto the grounds. The report gave no details on casualties or arrests.
The incursion came amid a day of wider military activity in the south. Earlier on Saturday, Israeli troops established a temporary checkpoint in northern Quneitra, while another unit pushed toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa. Israeli engineering units also kept up construction of fortifications near Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing farmland.
Israel has broadened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, advancing into parts of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory, arguing that the incursions violate the country’s sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.
A state television channel said a patrol of 14 military vehicles rolled into the village of Al-Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah in Quneitra province. Soldiers broke open the school’s gate and moved onto the grounds. The report gave no details on casualties or arrests.
The incursion came amid a day of wider military activity in the south. Earlier on Saturday, Israeli troops established a temporary checkpoint in northern Quneitra, while another unit pushed toward Wadi al-Raqad in western Daraa. Israeli engineering units also kept up construction of fortifications near Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra.
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, setting up military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing farmland.
Israel has broadened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, advancing into parts of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory, arguing that the incursions violate the country’s sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.
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