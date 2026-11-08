Saudi Arabia Issues Potential Danger Alerts in Jizan, Najran Cities
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities briefly activated emergency warning alerts in the southwestern cities of Jizan and Najran on Saturday, advising residents of a potential security threat before subsequently confirming that the danger had subsided.
The Saudi Civil Defense announced through its official account on X that the situation in Najran had returned to normal just minutes after the initial warning was issued. Residents were urged to comply with official safety instructions and "avoid gathering and filming."
A similar warning had previously been issued for Jizan, with authorities later confirming that the alert had been lifted after the threat passed.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group announced that it had conducted six military operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia and forces operating in Yemen.
According to the group's statement, four operations targeted strategic locations inside Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport and Aramco installations in Riyadh, additional energy facilities in Khurais, an oil pumping station in Al-Dawadmi and a Saudi National Guard camp in Najran.
The remaining two operations were directed against Saudi-aligned forces in Yemen's Al-Jawf and Marib provinces.
The Houthis described the attacks as retaliation for what they called “Saudi aggression,” referring to two alleged strikes in Yemen's Taiz and Sanaa provinces that they claimed had killed or injured dozens of civilians.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The intervention followed the Houthis' takeover of Sanaa and several other parts of the country in 2014.
The Saudi Civil Defense announced through its official account on X that the situation in Najran had returned to normal just minutes after the initial warning was issued. Residents were urged to comply with official safety instructions and "avoid gathering and filming."
A similar warning had previously been issued for Jizan, with authorities later confirming that the alert had been lifted after the threat passed.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group announced that it had conducted six military operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia and forces operating in Yemen.
According to the group's statement, four operations targeted strategic locations inside Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport and Aramco installations in Riyadh, additional energy facilities in Khurais, an oil pumping station in Al-Dawadmi and a Saudi National Guard camp in Najran.
The remaining two operations were directed against Saudi-aligned forces in Yemen's Al-Jawf and Marib provinces.
The Houthis described the attacks as retaliation for what they called “Saudi aggression,” referring to two alleged strikes in Yemen's Taiz and Sanaa provinces that they claimed had killed or injured dozens of civilians.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The intervention followed the Houthis' takeover of Sanaa and several other parts of the country in 2014.
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