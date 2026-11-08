Israeli Forces Intensify Military Operations Across S. Lebanon Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli forces continued conducting military operations in southern Lebanon on Saturday, carrying out demolitions, artillery bombardments and search operations despite the framework agreement brokered by the United States between Beirut and Tel Aviv in June.
Israeli troops reportedly demolished structures in the town of Bani Hayyan, although further information about the operation was not immediately available.
Military activities also extended to Khiam in the Marjayoun district, where Israeli forces conducted search operations. Artillery fire was directed toward the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region, according to reports.
During the overnight hours, Israeli artillery repeatedly struck areas surrounding Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as Wadi Zibqin.
The attacks had also extended to other locations on Friday evening, when Israeli artillery targeted the al-Arayesh area situated between Haris and Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district.
Further military activity was reported south of Tyre, where Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, accompanied by artillery bombardments in the surrounding areas.
The developments come despite the framework agreement reached in June through American mediation, which outlines a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of Lebanese army forces and the transfer of security responsibilities to the national military.
Israeli troops reportedly demolished structures in the town of Bani Hayyan, although further information about the operation was not immediately available.
Military activities also extended to Khiam in the Marjayoun district, where Israeli forces conducted search operations. Artillery fire was directed toward the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region, according to reports.
During the overnight hours, Israeli artillery repeatedly struck areas surrounding Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as Wadi Zibqin.
The attacks had also extended to other locations on Friday evening, when Israeli artillery targeted the al-Arayesh area situated between Haris and Hadatha in the Bint Jbeil district.
Further military activity was reported south of Tyre, where Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, accompanied by artillery bombardments in the surrounding areas.
The developments come despite the framework agreement reached in June through American mediation, which outlines a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of Lebanese army forces and the transfer of security responsibilities to the national military.
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