Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child, Arrest 2 Men in West Bank Raids
(MENAFN) Israeli troops shot and wounded a Palestinian child and detained two men in a wave of raids across the occupied West Bank late Saturday, according to Palestinian media.
Palestinian state television said the child was hit in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, a northern city.
Separately, the official Palestinian news agency said soldiers seized one man from his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where his vehicle was also confiscated. In another Hebron house, troops reportedly locked the family in a single room and ransacked the property.
Settler violence was reported alongside the military raids. Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered Hebron’s Old City under army protection and forced shopkeepers to shut their businesses, the agency said. Settlers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street, smashing its windows.
West of Jenin, settlers allegedly assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives, taking a tractor and part of the crop. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, a settler reportedly assaulted a Palestinian man and stole his belongings.
The agency also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni’lin, in the Ramallah area.
In Tulkarem province, troops raided four towns, disrupted traffic and fired stun grenades. No injuries or arrests were reported.
A Palestinian radio station reported further raids in towns and villages around Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin and Ramallah.
Army raids and settler attacks have escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reported incidents include killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
Palestinian state television said the child was hit in the foot during a raid near the Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya, a northern city.
Separately, the official Palestinian news agency said soldiers seized one man from his home in Hebron and another in Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where his vehicle was also confiscated. In another Hebron house, troops reportedly locked the family in a single room and ransacked the property.
Settler violence was reported alongside the military raids. Hundreds of Israeli settlers entered Hebron’s Old City under army protection and forced shopkeepers to shut their businesses, the agency said. Settlers also attacked a Palestinian home on Al-Shuhada Street, smashing its windows.
West of Jenin, settlers allegedly assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives, taking a tractor and part of the crop. In Kisan, east of Bethlehem, a settler reportedly assaulted a Palestinian man and stole his belongings.
The agency also reported clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops during raids in Dura al-Qara and Ni’lin, in the Ramallah area.
In Tulkarem province, troops raided four towns, disrupted traffic and fired stun grenades. No injuries or arrests were reported.
A Palestinian radio station reported further raids in towns and villages around Bethlehem, Nablus, Tubas, Jenin and Ramallah.
Army raids and settler attacks have escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023. Reported incidents include killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, land bulldozing and the displacement of Palestinian communities.
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