Araghchi Holds Talks with Foreign Ministers on Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has conducted a series of diplomatic consultations with 12 foreign ministers over the past two days, focusing on regional developments and efforts to prevent further escalation.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Araghchi said he presented Tehran's “fundamental positions” during the conversations, emphasizing the importance of respecting national sovereignty, stopping aggression and threats, rejecting harmful external interference and preventing further instability.
Iran's top diplomat also stressed the need to develop "regional security arrangements without the involvement of powers from outside the region."
The discussions involved separate telephone conversations with foreign ministers from Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia and Iraq.
The diplomatic outreach comes as regional and international efforts continue to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington and prevent another military confrontation.
The United States has called on Iran to make concessions regarding its nuclear program before negotiations can resume. Tehran, meanwhile, has demanded the removal of American sanctions, the unfreezing of its financial assets and the restoration of its ability to export oil.
The latest diplomatic developments follow the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. A ceasefire was subsequently established in April.
In a statement shared on Instagram, Araghchi said he presented Tehran's “fundamental positions” during the conversations, emphasizing the importance of respecting national sovereignty, stopping aggression and threats, rejecting harmful external interference and preventing further instability.
Iran's top diplomat also stressed the need to develop "regional security arrangements without the involvement of powers from outside the region."
The discussions involved separate telephone conversations with foreign ministers from Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia and Iraq.
The diplomatic outreach comes as regional and international efforts continue to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington and prevent another military confrontation.
The United States has called on Iran to make concessions regarding its nuclear program before negotiations can resume. Tehran, meanwhile, has demanded the removal of American sanctions, the unfreezing of its financial assets and the restoration of its ability to export oil.
The latest diplomatic developments follow the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. A ceasefire was subsequently established in April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment