Four Injured As Dumper Truck Hits Auto-Rickshaw In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 8 (IANS) At least four people were injured on Sunday after a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said the four people, including the driver of an auto-rickshaw, were injured after a dumper truck collided with it at Chajjla Bridge in the Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil.

“The accident occurred early morning today between a dumper truck bearing registration number JK03P-4262, driven by Muhammad Asif Bhat, son of Abdul Ghani, resident of Hanjipura Kulgam, which was on its way from Mendhar to Sagra, and a three-wheeler e-autorickshaw bearing registration number JK12E-0749, driven by Muhammad Mahroof, son of Muhammad Sadeeq, resident of Nar Mankote, which was on its way from Mankote to Mendhar," the officials said.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Mahroof, driver of the r-autorickshaw, son of Muhammad Sadeeq, a resident of Nar Mankote; Abdul Rahim, son of Muhammad Shabir, a resident of Nar Mankote; Shabir Ahmed, aresident of Nar Mankote; and Irfan Ahmed, son of Muhammad Imtaiz, a resident of Nar Mankote," the officials further said.

Locals immediately shifted all the injured to SDH Mendhar for treatment.

“Later, one of the injured, Abdul Rahim, son of Muhammad Shabir, resident of Nar Mankote, was referred to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment. Police have registered a case in the incident," officials added.

Road accidents in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir stem from a combination of treacherous mountain geography, human error, and systemic infrastructure challenges.

Twisting mountain roads, blind curves, and steep inclines reduce reaction times and make vehicle control difficult in hilly areas. Many routes in hilly districts (such as Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch) run alongside deep ravines, meaning minor skids or collisions can lead to vehicles plunging into gorges with high fatality rates.

Many rural and upper-reach roads are single-lane or poorly widened, forcing oncoming traffic to dangerously manoeuvre past each other.

The widespread absence of crash barriers, parapet walls, and proper road signage leaves vehicles with no physical safety net when sliding off the edge. Unrepaired potholes, eroded road edges, and weak drainage systems further degrade driving conditions.

Speeding on winding, unfamiliar terrain is cited as one of the leading direct causes of loss of control. Impatient or unsafe overtaking manoeuvres on narrow hill roads frequently trigger head-on collisions.