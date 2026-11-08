Albanese Calls on US to Ease Tensions with Iran Amid Election Setback
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has renewed calls for Washington to reduce military tensions with Iran, following the Republican Party's poor performance in the US midterm elections.
Albanese characterized the election outcome as "very significant," noting that its implications had become an important subject of discussion among international leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), according to reports published Saturday.
The Democratic Party secured control of the US House of Representatives and gained a majority of governorships across the country in Tuesday's elections.
The Australian leader highlighted the broader international consequences of the conflict, pointing to concerns over rising global inflation, disruptions to international commerce and the need to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Whether it be inflation in the global economy or the need to have free trade settings … every nation [at CHOGM] wants to see the war end and for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen," he said.
Albanese also connected the conflict to Australia's domestic cost-of-living pressures, confirming that his government would continue urging the American administration to pursue "de-escalation."
He dismissed suggestions that a tougher public stance toward US President Donald Trump was necessary, emphasizing that he had already communicated his position directly to Washington.
"I have said it publicly and directly [to Mr Trump] that it's time for there to be a de-escalation," Albanese said, adding that his government would continue using diplomatic channels to advance Australia's national interests.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Although a ceasefire was established in April and a memorandum of understanding was signed in June as part of diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement, negotiations have failed to produce a final settlement.
Albanese characterized the election outcome as "very significant," noting that its implications had become an important subject of discussion among international leaders attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), according to reports published Saturday.
The Democratic Party secured control of the US House of Representatives and gained a majority of governorships across the country in Tuesday's elections.
The Australian leader highlighted the broader international consequences of the conflict, pointing to concerns over rising global inflation, disruptions to international commerce and the need to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Whether it be inflation in the global economy or the need to have free trade settings … every nation [at CHOGM] wants to see the war end and for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen," he said.
Albanese also connected the conflict to Australia's domestic cost-of-living pressures, confirming that his government would continue urging the American administration to pursue "de-escalation."
He dismissed suggestions that a tougher public stance toward US President Donald Trump was necessary, emphasizing that he had already communicated his position directly to Washington.
"I have said it publicly and directly [to Mr Trump] that it's time for there to be a de-escalation," Albanese said, adding that his government would continue using diplomatic channels to advance Australia's national interests.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Although a ceasefire was established in April and a memorandum of understanding was signed in June as part of diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement, negotiations have failed to produce a final settlement.
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