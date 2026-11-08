China Demands Swift US Policy Reversal After Sanctions on Chinese Firms
(MENAFN) China has called on Washington to immediately reverse its recent actions against Chinese businesses after the US imposed sanctions on two companies over alleged links to Cuba, according to reports.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry strongly criticized the measures, arguing that Washington's unilateral restrictions against Chinese enterprises violate international law and established principles governing relations between countries.
The US State Department announced Thursday that it had imposed restrictions on eight organizations and two individuals, while also designating five vessels as blocked property. Washington said the measures were part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to address what it described as harmful activities by the Cuban government within Cuba and throughout the Western Hemisphere.
Among the targeted businesses were China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. US authorities accused both companies of providing equipment and components to Cuba's armed forces.
Beijing also expressed concern over what it described as an increase in American restrictions targeting Chinese interests, warning that the latest measures have damaged the commercial rights of Chinese businesses and contradicted understandings previously reached between the two countries' leaders.
The ministry further cautioned that Washington's actions could undermine the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations, emphasizing that China retains the right to introduce appropriate countermeasures to protect its legitimate interests.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry strongly criticized the measures, arguing that Washington's unilateral restrictions against Chinese enterprises violate international law and established principles governing relations between countries.
The US State Department announced Thursday that it had imposed restrictions on eight organizations and two individuals, while also designating five vessels as blocked property. Washington said the measures were part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to address what it described as harmful activities by the Cuban government within Cuba and throughout the Western Hemisphere.
Among the targeted businesses were China National Electronic Import and Export Company (CEIEC) and Beijing H&C Technologies Co. Ltd. US authorities accused both companies of providing equipment and components to Cuba's armed forces.
Beijing also expressed concern over what it described as an increase in American restrictions targeting Chinese interests, warning that the latest measures have damaged the commercial rights of Chinese businesses and contradicted understandings previously reached between the two countries' leaders.
The ministry further cautioned that Washington's actions could undermine the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations, emphasizing that China retains the right to introduce appropriate countermeasures to protect its legitimate interests.
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