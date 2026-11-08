Drone Bombs Kill 3 Soldiers, Wound 8 in Colombia Base Attack
(MENAFN) Three Colombian soldiers were killed and eight seriously wounded when attackers used explosive-laden drones to strike military installations in Santa Rosa, a municipality in southern Bolivar, the army’s First Division said.
In a statement, the army said the assault hit the Military Canton facilities, with drones modified to carry explosive devices. Security protocols were activated immediately, and troops began assessing the damage and establishing the full scale of the casualties.
Other military personnel were also affected and are being treated at healthcare facilities.
The army condemned the strike as a serious violation of international humanitarian law and human rights. The First Division appealed to the public for timely information that could help authorities anticipate and prevent further violence threatening civilians and members of the security forces, and encouraged citizens to report tips through Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
In a statement, the army said the assault hit the Military Canton facilities, with drones modified to carry explosive devices. Security protocols were activated immediately, and troops began assessing the damage and establishing the full scale of the casualties.
Other military personnel were also affected and are being treated at healthcare facilities.
The army condemned the strike as a serious violation of international humanitarian law and human rights. The First Division appealed to the public for timely information that could help authorities anticipate and prevent further violence threatening civilians and members of the security forces, and encouraged citizens to report tips through Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline.
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