Russian Missile Strikes Damage Kyiv Infrastructure as Casualties Rise
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations Saturday over overnight aerial attacks, while Ukrainian authorities reported injuries and widespread damage across several districts of the capital, Kyiv.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Russian attacks struck multiple locations in the city, damaging residential properties, a kindergarten and a non-residential structure in the Solomianskyi district.
Initial reports indicated that three people had been injured, but emergency officials subsequently raised the confirmed number to six. Additional damage was also recorded in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts following the overnight bombardment.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russian forces of using ballistic missiles to target critical infrastructure across the capital. He later confirmed that energy facilities in both the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions had sustained damage.
“The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city’s heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and municipal crews are working to restore services for the city's residents,” Klitschko said.
In a separate update, the mayor announced that the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv had also been damaged during the attacks. Authorities suspended traffic across the northern crossing while technical specialists examine the structure and determine the extent of the destruction.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said Russian attacks struck multiple locations in the city, damaging residential properties, a kindergarten and a non-residential structure in the Solomianskyi district.
Initial reports indicated that three people had been injured, but emergency officials subsequently raised the confirmed number to six. Additional damage was also recorded in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts following the overnight bombardment.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accused Russian forces of using ballistic missiles to target critical infrastructure across the capital. He later confirmed that energy facilities in both the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions had sustained damage.
“The energy supply situation in the capital is extremely difficult, which has also affected the operation of the city’s heating and water supply systems. Energy workers and municipal crews are working to restore services for the city's residents,” Klitschko said.
In a separate update, the mayor announced that the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv had also been damaged during the attacks. Authorities suspended traffic across the northern crossing while technical specialists examine the structure and determine the extent of the destruction.
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