Israeli Forces Detain Palestinians During Fresh Raids Across West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained six Palestinians early Saturday during a series of military operations across the occupied West Bank, with troops raiding residential properties and conducting extensive searches, according to local reports.
Five Palestinians were arrested during incursions into the northern city of Jenin. Following their detention, Israeli forces transferred them to an undisclosed location.
In Nablus, troops entered the Askar refugee camp east of the city, searched several residences and detained a young Palestinian man after breaking into his family's home, according to reports.
Israeli forces also carried out a separate operation in the nearby Balata refugee camp, where several houses were searched and their contents reportedly damaged and scattered.
Additional military incursions took place in several other locations, including al-Zawiya west of Salfit, Tammun south of Tubas, the Iktaba suburb east of Tulkarem, and al-Amari refugee camp south of Ramallah. No arrests were reported during these operations.
Israeli forces continue to conduct frequent detention campaigns throughout the occupied West Bank, with men, women and children among those targeted.
These operations regularly involve confrontations with residents, alongside reports of physical assaults against family members and damage to household property and personal belongings.
Five Palestinians were arrested during incursions into the northern city of Jenin. Following their detention, Israeli forces transferred them to an undisclosed location.
In Nablus, troops entered the Askar refugee camp east of the city, searched several residences and detained a young Palestinian man after breaking into his family's home, according to reports.
Israeli forces also carried out a separate operation in the nearby Balata refugee camp, where several houses were searched and their contents reportedly damaged and scattered.
Additional military incursions took place in several other locations, including al-Zawiya west of Salfit, Tammun south of Tubas, the Iktaba suburb east of Tulkarem, and al-Amari refugee camp south of Ramallah. No arrests were reported during these operations.
Israeli forces continue to conduct frequent detention campaigns throughout the occupied West Bank, with men, women and children among those targeted.
These operations regularly involve confrontations with residents, alongside reports of physical assaults against family members and damage to household property and personal belongings.
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