Saudi Air Defenses Shoot Down Houthi Missile Aimed at East
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s air defenses destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition said early Sunday.
Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group launched the missile at the region. He confirmed it was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach its intended target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate reported that emergency warning systems had been triggered in Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq. Authorities later announced that the threat had passed.
The attack comes amid a civil war that has gripped Yemen since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition launched military operations in 2015 to back Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed group has repeatedly fired ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, including at aviation sites.
Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group launched the missile at the region. He confirmed it was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach its intended target.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense Directorate reported that emergency warning systems had been triggered in Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq. Authorities later announced that the threat had passed.
The attack comes amid a civil war that has gripped Yemen since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces. The Saudi-led coalition launched military operations in 2015 to back Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has escalated in recent months. The Iran-backed group has repeatedly fired ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia, including at aviation sites.
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