Zelenskyy Warns Trump’s Proposed Major Deal Could Pose Risks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern over a proposed large-scale agreement mentioned by US President Donald Trump, warning that the initiative aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war could carry significant risks.
“Between us, for me it’s not simple, and it can be dangerous,” Zelenskyy said during an interview, commenting on his understanding of the potential framework raised by the American president.
Trump confirmed Thursday that he had held a meeting with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. The Russian representative had also attended an event organized by US First Lady Melania Trump earlier that day.
When questioned about the discussions, Trump declined to disclose details but expressed confidence that a major agreement would eventually emerge, suggesting that its scope could extend beyond Ukraine and potentially involve the entire European continent.
"I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement. … It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."
Speaking Friday, Zelenskyy acknowledged that numerous proposals and diplomatic discussions were taking place, describing some of the initiatives as “useful and very important.” He also reiterated his backing for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, followed by measures to reduce tensions.
However, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Moscow had yet to provide convincing indications of its willingness to take concrete steps toward peace.
“We didn’t see yet any kind of demonstration and signals from Russian side that they are ready to do something. … That’s why it’s dangerous,” he said.
“Between us, for me it’s not simple, and it can be dangerous,” Zelenskyy said during an interview, commenting on his understanding of the potential framework raised by the American president.
Trump confirmed Thursday that he had held a meeting with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. The Russian representative had also attended an event organized by US First Lady Melania Trump earlier that day.
When questioned about the discussions, Trump declined to disclose details but expressed confidence that a major agreement would eventually emerge, suggesting that its scope could extend beyond Ukraine and potentially involve the entire European continent.
"I can't tell you what I discussed. But I'm just telling you, it's going to be an agreement, it's going to be a big agreement. … It's going to involve more than Ukraine, and I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled."
Speaking Friday, Zelenskyy acknowledged that numerous proposals and diplomatic discussions were taking place, describing some of the initiatives as “useful and very important.” He also reiterated his backing for establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine, followed by measures to reduce tensions.
However, the Ukrainian leader stressed that Moscow had yet to provide convincing indications of its willingness to take concrete steps toward peace.
“We didn’t see yet any kind of demonstration and signals from Russian side that they are ready to do something. … That’s why it’s dangerous,” he said.
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