Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Injure Five Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Five Palestinians sustained injuries Saturday after severe weather swept across the Gaza Strip, bringing heavy rainfall and powerful winds that triggered structural collapses in several areas.
The incidents involved the collapse of two walls and falling corrugated metal sheets, while emergency teams dealt with multiple buildings weakened by previous Israeli military strikes.
Five people, including two women, were hurt in separate incidents reported in northern and central Gaza, according to medical sources.
Gaza Civil Defense teams responded to four emergencies involving storm-related collapses in residential structures already damaged during Israeli attacks, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.
In central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, rescue workers evacuated several residents from a three-story residential building after strong winds and rainfall caused part of the structure to give way.
In the neighboring Bureij refugee camp, heavy rain also triggered the collapse of a house's roof, Basal added.
Emergency personnel also attended the collapse of a four-story building in the courthouse area of central Gaza City. The structure had previously sustained damage from an Israeli military strike during the war.
Footage shared across social media platforms showed the building coming down as heavy rainfall and strong winds affected the area.
The incidents involved the collapse of two walls and falling corrugated metal sheets, while emergency teams dealt with multiple buildings weakened by previous Israeli military strikes.
Five people, including two women, were hurt in separate incidents reported in northern and central Gaza, according to medical sources.
Gaza Civil Defense teams responded to four emergencies involving storm-related collapses in residential structures already damaged during Israeli attacks, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.
In central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, rescue workers evacuated several residents from a three-story residential building after strong winds and rainfall caused part of the structure to give way.
In the neighboring Bureij refugee camp, heavy rain also triggered the collapse of a house's roof, Basal added.
Emergency personnel also attended the collapse of a four-story building in the courthouse area of central Gaza City. The structure had previously sustained damage from an Israeli military strike during the war.
Footage shared across social media platforms showed the building coming down as heavy rainfall and strong winds affected the area.
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