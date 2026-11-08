Krakow Shooting: Poland Orders 2 Days of National Mourning
(MENAFN) Karol Nawrocki has ordered two days of national mourning in Poland after a gunman killed six people, including a British national, and wounded many more in the heart of Krakow.
“The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9,” the president’s spokesman said in a statement.
The attacker, said to have been inspired by far-right ideology, struck in the busy centre of Poland’s second-largest city. Police said he drove onto Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at random into the crowd.
The mourning period took effect at midnight, with national flags lowered to half-mast. Websites added black ribbons to their logos and switched to more subdued color schemes, while radio and television broadcasters reworked their programming schedules. Entertainment events were canceled as a mark of respect for the victims.
“The President signed a decree ... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9,” the president’s spokesman said in a statement.
The attacker, said to have been inspired by far-right ideology, struck in the busy centre of Poland’s second-largest city. Police said he drove onto Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon and fired at random into the crowd.
The mourning period took effect at midnight, with national flags lowered to half-mast. Websites added black ribbons to their logos and switched to more subdued color schemes, while radio and television broadcasters reworked their programming schedules. Entertainment events were canceled as a mark of respect for the victims.
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