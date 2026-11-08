National Party Faces Close Contest with Labour as New Zealand Counts Votes
(MENAFN) New Zealand's governing National Party and the opposition Labour Party are competing in a closely contested general election, with ballot counting continuing Saturday as the results remain uncertain.
Voting began at 9 am (2000GMT Friday), with polling stations shutting at 7 pm (0600GMT Saturday). The counting process started immediately after voting ended.
With 98.5% of ballots counted, the National Party had received 29.3% of the vote, equivalent to 703,428 ballots, while Labour secured the same percentage with 703,885 votes, placing the two parties almost level. The Green Party ranked third, collecting 13.3%, representing 319,87 votes.
Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon addressed supporters, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the outcome and describing the contest as "too close to call."
"Tonight New Zealand has voted, and it looks like certainly an MMP (Mixed Member Proportional) special," he said, voicing optimism that his political alliance could secure another term in government.
Luxon stressed that the final result would be determined partly by special ballots, with their counting process expected to extend over several weeks.
Special votes include ballots submitted by individuals whose names are not listed on the electoral roll at their voting location, people registered on the unpublished roll, citizens voting from abroad, and those who cannot access a polling station.
Voting began at 9 am (2000GMT Friday), with polling stations shutting at 7 pm (0600GMT Saturday). The counting process started immediately after voting ended.
With 98.5% of ballots counted, the National Party had received 29.3% of the vote, equivalent to 703,428 ballots, while Labour secured the same percentage with 703,885 votes, placing the two parties almost level. The Green Party ranked third, collecting 13.3%, representing 319,87 votes.
Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon addressed supporters, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the outcome and describing the contest as "too close to call."
"Tonight New Zealand has voted, and it looks like certainly an MMP (Mixed Member Proportional) special," he said, voicing optimism that his political alliance could secure another term in government.
Luxon stressed that the final result would be determined partly by special ballots, with their counting process expected to extend over several weeks.
Special votes include ballots submitted by individuals whose names are not listed on the electoral roll at their voting location, people registered on the unpublished roll, citizens voting from abroad, and those who cannot access a polling station.
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