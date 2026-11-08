Saudi Defense Forces Repel Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Riyadh
(MENAFN) Saudi air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile heading toward the Riyadh region, according to an announcement issued Saturday by the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement posted on X, saying: "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region,"
The interception comes as tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement continue to intensify, raising concerns over further military confrontations.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The intervention began after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas in 2014.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the incident in a statement posted on X, saying: "Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region,"
The interception comes as tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement continue to intensify, raising concerns over further military confrontations.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The intervention began after the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several other areas in 2014.
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