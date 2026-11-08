Khojaly Resident Recalls Emotional Return Home After Decades Of Displacement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Victory opened the doors of the native land, Azerbaijan's Khojaly city resident Jeyran Azizova told Trend.

“The moment I heard the news of the liberation of Karabakh while sitting in front of the television with my family was one of the happiest days of my life,” the resident said.

She noted that during the 44-day Patriotic War, they also did everything in their power on the home front; in Barda and Aghdam, together with other women, they organized the delivery of aid to our soldiers and to regions in need:

"I myself am from a martyr's family. My husband became a martyr in 1992; he was a member of the National Army. I sincerely congratulate my entire nation, President Ilham Aliyev, our army, and our veterans on achieving this victory. I kiss the hands and eyes of the mothers and fathers of our martyrs.

On February 17, 2024, I returned to my own home for the first time. When I saw that the house had been used by Armenians, with the name 'Evelina' written on the balcony, I froze in my tracks; I couldn't bring myself to go inside. It was deeply distressing at the time. Then, on May 25, we returned to Khojaly. The state had beautifully renovated my home and returned it to me. I had not only returned to my native land but was reunited with my own home. My joy knew no bounds," she emphasized.

Azizova remarked that she's pleased with the conditions established in her hometown since her return.

"Today, Khojaly is in an even more beautiful state than it was before. We have a pharmacy, a hospital, shops, a school, and a kindergarten. We have a constant supply of water, electricity, and gas. Little by little, we are being provided with everything we need. For this, I am grateful to my state, to President Ilham Aliyev, and to all the institutions that have worked so hard for our sake.

Since returning to Khojaly, I haven't missed Baku for even a single day. I have been here for nearly three years now, and I have only visited Baku twice. Khojaly is so dear to me that no other place can compare, not in the taste of its food, the quality of its water, or the freshness of its air. I have returned to Khojaly. May God never separate us again, and may He never leave anyone without a homeland," she explained.

She also congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day, expressed her deep respect for the families of the martyrs, and wished good health to the veterans and those wounded in the war.