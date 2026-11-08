Diwali Conveys Message Of Goodwill, Unity: Himachal Governor, CM Extend Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 8 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Governor said that the festival of Diwali“illuminates everyone's lives and conveys the message of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness”.

He expressed hope that the festival would bring immense happiness and joy to people in the state.

In his greetings, Chief Minister Sukhu said that Diwali“conveys the message of goodwill, unity and brotherhood”.

He said the festival of prosperity and abundance would bring happiness, enthusiasm and joy to everyone's lives. He expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of unity among people.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival traditionally while keeping environmental protection in mind.

A day earlier, Governor Gupta celebrated Diwali with the children of Sarvodaya Bal Ashram at Lok Bhawan here, sharing moments of joy, affection and togetherness while conveying a heartfelt message of compassion, inclusiveness and collective responsibility towards the younger generation.

The celebrations witnessed an atmosphere of warmth and happiness as the Governor interacted with children and extended his affectionate greetings and best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, the Governor also joined the children in performing Nati, the traditional folk dance of Himachal Pradesh, reflecting his deep appreciation for the state's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Diwali“is not merely a festival of lights but also a celebration of hope, compassion, human values and the triumph of goodness over adversity”.

He emphasised that the true significance of festivals“lies in spreading happiness, strengthening human bonds and ensuring that no section of society is deprived of love, care and a sense of belonging”.

“Every child carries within them the potential to achieve something extraordinary. What they need is love, encouragement, proper guidance and opportunities to transform their dreams into reality. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their aspirations and ensure that every child grows up with dignity, confidence and hope,” the Governor added.