Diwali Celebrations Across Tamil Nadu Marred By Cuddalore Fire Mishap

Grand Diwali Celebrations Across Tamil Nadu

The Kancheepuram Kamakshi Amman Temple celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday with a grand street procession, during which the presiding deity blessed devotees along the four Raja streets of the town amid traditional music and devotional chants. Following special abhishekam and other religious rituals at the temple, Goddess Kamakshi Amman, accompanied by Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati, was taken out in a procession towards the temple's Rajagopuram. A large number of devotees gathered along the procession route to seek the blessings of the deities on the occasion of the festival of lights. The temple premises and surrounding streets witnessed a festive atmosphere, with devotees participating in the religious celebrations and offering prayers as part of the traditional Diwali observances.

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations were also witnessed across Tiruchirappalli district, where people burst firecrackers and celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. A heavy rush of shoppers was observed on NSB Road in Tiruchirappalli as people stepped out to make last-minute purchases ahead of and during the festival. Markets and commercial areas witnessed increased footfall, with residents making festive purchases and preparing for Diwali celebrations.

Unfortunate Fire Incident In Cuddalore

However, the festive celebrations were marred by an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, where at least seven people were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Panruti taluk, district administration officials said late on Saturday evening. Following the incident, teams from the Fire and Rescue Services department, local police, and revenue officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured individuals were immediately shifted to the Panruti Government Hospital for first aid and preliminary treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Cuddalore District Collector Cibi Aditya Senthilkumar said two of the injured persons are in critical condition with extensive burn injuries and are being shifted to Chennai for specialised care. "An unfortunate incident occurred this evening at a firecracker shop in a village in Panruti taluk, leaving seven people injured. The fire department, police and revenue officials immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All seven injured persons were rushed to the Panruti Government Hospital (GH) for first aid," the District Collector said. "Two of them sustained critical burn injuries covering more than 80 per cent of their bodies. We will be referring them to the Kilpauk Burns Unit in Chennai," the Collector added. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion and blaze. (ANI)

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