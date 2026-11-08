'Iran Is Not A War': Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Remarks Minimizing US Military Casualties (WATCH)

The US President, Donald Trump, has once again gone viral following his controversial remarks regarding military engagements in the Middle East, asserting that the ongoing conflict with Iran does not constitute a 'war' due to a lack of recent casualties.

Trump has been in the news of late following the Republican Party's dramatic setback in the recently concluded US midterm elections, where the Democratic Party swept Congress and the Senate. Democratic Party won 54 of 100 seats in the Senate, while winning 254 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, handing them full legislative control on Capitol Hill.

Following the midterm elections setback, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance admitted that the US's ongoing war against Iran played a major role in driving voters away from the Republican Party, with growing public concerns over the conflict, its economic consequences, and the loss of American lives contributing to voter dissatisfaction.

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'Iran Is Not a War'

As Republican Party leadership faces intense scrutiny following the defeat, the US President, Donald Trump, doubled down in defence of the administration's Middle East policy, especially the scale and intensity of military actions undertaken against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters in a recent media briefing in Washington, DC, Trump dismissed the characterisation of the regional crisis as a full-scale war, asserting that the absence of recent U.S. casualties over a multi-month period changes the nature of the engagement.

“We made a lot of progress with Iran. We're taking out more oil now than we were before the war. It's not a war. It can't be a war when for five months nobody was hurt, killed, or anything else. It's not a war." The US President said.

This is the most disgusting thing I've ever heard this man say, and that is saying a LOT.

TRUMP: "Iran is not a war."

“It's not a war. It can't be a war when for 5 months nobody was hurt, killed, or anything else. We haven't lost anybody in 7 months, so I don't think that's a war.”

Tell that to the families of the 23 U.S. service members killed in the line of duty and the 866 wounded since fighting began, you worthless cuck.

How fucking DARE you?

ThePatrioticBlonde (@ImBreckWorsham) November 8, 2026

The ongoing war between the USA, under Donald Trump's leadership, and Iran has reportedly cost the lives of six US service members in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, and a total of 21 service members were killed in the conflict, with at least 860 others wounded in action, according to a report published by Task and Purpose on October 12.

However, Donald Trump's persistent downplaying of the conflict as 'small potatoes' or 'not a war' has only intensified public anger.

Americans Question Trump's Remarks On Military Casualties

US President Donald Trump's controversial 'Iran is not a war' remark sparked outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with Americans questioning his apparent dismissal of military casualties and the impact of the conflict on service members and their families.

Taking to their X handles, many Americans criticised Trump for downplaying the loss of military personnel and questioned his remarks about the conflict, with some arguing that the President's comments completely disregarded the sacrifices of fallen service members and the grief of their families, while others pointed out civilian casualties and the destruction caused by the conflict.

Another section of users questioned Trump's credibility and leadership, wth some expressing disbelief over his choice of words and arguing that the loss of American lives could not be dismissed by simply denying that the ongoing military engagement was a war.

@ImBreckWorsham He doesn't care about the military loss of life or their families. Not even a thought in his lying head. He probably ordered the killing of the children.

- Ky_Hunter (@KY_Hunter01) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham Every time he opens his mouth it's just spews shit.

- Sherie (MaineCoonMama) (@CarrolCoMd) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham He should not be president.

- Ryan Heckburg (@RHeckburg) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham Civilians are still getting killed. I guess that don't count.

- John Q (@JohnQ27899645) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham How many bankruptcies and suicides has this "not a war" caused?

- Not-A-Democrat (@MlogicGr8Again) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham Wow. He just keeps going lower.

- bamburtBrig (@BrigidMann25471) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham I pray this demon receives the eternity he deserves. Unbelievable scum.

- KK (@JKKKabosky) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham Trump is a professional liar!

- Luciano Zoso (@LucianoZoso) November 8, 2026

@ImBreckWorsham When human lives are at stake, such as in the IRAN WAR, and all others, Trump CANNOT make up whatever the hell he wants.

The Military should outright reject this and refuse any orders to continue, until the lost troops receive the honors due to them for sacrificing their lives.

- Katecontraire (@Westminwin2) November 8, 2026

Unfuckingbelievable!

- OUT OF FUQS QWEEN (@SanteenaR) November 8, 2026

Tell that to those killled and injured. Not to mention the billions of dollars of equipment and bases destroyed. He thinks nothing of Americans.

- aholf hidler (@revengeamerica1) November 8, 2026

He has lost his mind. Americans have died in this war.

- theOGMama321 (@TheOGMama321) November 8, 2026

He is certainly not right in the head I can only image how the families of all those who died in thewar to hear their president say this.

- Parsin _5_25 ❌️❌️ (@Darthprophet) November 8, 2026

Yeah I'm seriously not sure how you reconcile that

- Wiggy (@Lepue10Pepe) November 8, 2026

Donald Trump's comments came at a time when the Republican Party was already navigating severe internal reflection following the midterm losses, with leaders seeking to realign their strategy ahead of the upcoming legislative sessions.

With Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth facing increased political scrutiny, questions linger over potential leadership changes and the direction of foreign policy moving forward.

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