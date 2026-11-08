Poland Declares Two Days Of National Mourning After Deadly Shooting In Krakow
ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Polish President Karol Nawrocki declared two days of national mourning following a shooting in Krakow that left six dead and many others injured, Anadolu Ajansi reported.
"The President signed a decree... declaring a period of national mourning throughout the territory of the Republic of Poland on November 8 and 9," the president's spokesman said in a statement.
A gunman said to have been inspired by far-right ideology killed six people, including a British national, and injured many others in an attack in the busy centre of Poland's second-largest city.
Police said the attacker drove on to Main Market Square in Krakow on Saturday afternoon and fired randomly at people.
The mourning period began at midnight, with national flags lowered to half-mast.
Websites have added black ribbons to their logos and adopted more subdued colour schemes, while radio and television broadcasters have adjusted their programming schedules.
Entertainment events have also been cancelled as a mark of respect for the victims.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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