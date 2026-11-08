US Democrats Draft Bill To Provide Ukraine With $15 Billion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Democrats in Congress are drafting a bill that would provide Ukraine with $15 billion in additional security assistance.

According to the Financial Times, the initiative is expected to be introduced as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and passed before the new Congress takes office in January 2027. The proposed legislation would also include new sanctions against Russia, continued intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, and the continued supply of interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

The newspaper notes that Democrats would be unable to override a presidential veto without a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress. They would therefore need the support of at least several Republican lawmakers to secure the bill's passage.

In addition, Democrats want to strengthen oversight of the Starlink satellite network, which is used by the Ukrainian military. Last month, the service experienced a slowdown for reasons that have yet to be established.

Democratic lawmakers are also considering launching investigations into the Trump administration's foreign policy and the business interests of the president's family. In particular, they plan to examine the business activities of Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Commenting on the initiative, the White House said that President Donald Trump and his special envoys were focused on ending the war in Ukraine and advancing a peace plan for Gaza, while remaining open to constructive cooperation with Congress.