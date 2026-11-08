Russian Forces Making Attempts To Advance Towards Radkivka In Kupiansk Sector Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Group, stated this during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian activity continues in the Soutern Slobozhanskyi direction. Overall, I would say it was a relatively normal day. However, it is important to understand that the weather is about to change, and these changing weather conditions could be exploited by either side," Trehubov said.

He noted that although the skies are currently clear, frosts and below-zero temperatures are beginning.

"Temperatures are fluctuating between above and below zero, which is not particularly favourable for the use of UAVs," the spokesperson explained.

At the same time, Trehubov said Ukrainian defenders currently had enough drones on the front line to hunt Russian motorcyclists and even individual enemy soldiers.

"That is indeed the case, because whenever the enemy tries to concentrate forces for a breakthrough, they are hit either during the attempt or even earlier. There are currently enough UAVs on the front line to hunt motorcyclists and even individual Russian soldiers. The thing is that an isolated Russian soldier can still try to hide in the terrain. That is precisely why they move in this way-relying on concealment," he said.

Trehubov recalled that such groups initially infiltrate in pairs or individually, then gather in larger numbers and attempt more active operations.

Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since morning, one injured

"If they use vehicles, those vehicles will be hit. If they assemble a larger force, it will be hit. There was an attempt to develop a motorcycle gang tactic about a year and a half ago. It also failed because they were hit as well," the spokesperson stated.

Asked whether unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and heavy bomber drones were being used in his area of responsibility, Trehubov explained that these were more of a Ukrainian speciality than a Russian one.

"Simply in terms of the number of deployments, this was the case before and remains so now. Both heavy multirotor bomber drones and UGVs. We rely on these systems more than the Russians do. The Russians place greater emphasis on conventional UAVs," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of November 3, Russian forces had managed to make some progress in the grey zone near Kozacha Lopan.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine