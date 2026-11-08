SSU Alpha Special Forces Destroy Nearly 4,900 Enemy Uavs, Ground Drones In One Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the agency, the targets struck during the month included 4,883 UAVs and UGVs of various types, 2,388 antennas and communications nodes, 2,251 vehicles, 710 fortifications, 508 UAV crews, 106 storage facilities containing ammunition, drones, fuel, lubricants and other equipment, 14 artillery systems and self-propelled artillery units, 13 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), 12 air defence systems, 11 command posts, nine armoured vehicles (one tank and eight armoured combat vehicles), nine radar and electronic warfare systems, five watercraft and one Iskander short-range ballistic missile system.

In addition, according to verified data from the Alpha unit, its special forces eliminated nearly 11,000 Russian soldiers in October 2026.

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"For the eighth consecutive month, the Alpha Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine has maintained first place in the ranking of the effectiveness of Ukrainian Defence Forces units, based on the number of enemy targets struck and enemy personnel eliminated," the agency reported.

As previously reported, Alpha fighters struck 26 Russian air defence systems and 16 multiple-launch rocket systems in September.