Mardan Embraces Modern Fashion While Holding On To Tradition

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Sunday is an opportunity for many people to go shopping, enjoy outings and wear clothes of their choice. Women and young people, in particular, pay greater attention to their appearance, outfits and makeup on this day. Fashion trends continue to evolve over time, and Mardan is no exception to these changes.

In the past, fashion in Mardan was mostly simple and traditional. Men usually wore shalwar kameez in white, black and light colours, along with waistcoats, warm shawls and Peshawari chappals.

Women preferred long shirts, loose trousers and dupattas. Their outfits featured simple embroidery and lacework, while their everyday makeup was limited to surma, kajal and light lipstick.

Today, fashion trends in Mardan have changed considerably. Along with traditional shalwar kameez, young men also wear jeans, T-shirts, trousers and jackets. Even in traditional clothing, different colours, collar designs and modern stitching styles have become popular.

Women's fashion has also evolved, with a variety of new styles becoming increasingly popular. Lawn suits, embroidered outfits, frocks, gowns, ghararas and shararas, paired with different styles of trousers, are now widely preferred. Heavy embroidery and elegant jewellery are also commonly worn at weddings and other special occasions.

Makeup trends have changed as well. In the past, women's makeup was mostly limited to kajal, surma and lipstick. Today, different makeup styles, modern hairstyles and nail art have also become part of personal grooming. Light makeup is preferred for everyday activities, while more prominent makeup is popular for weddings and special occasions.

The changing fashion trends in Mardan reflect how people's clothing choices, preferences and grooming styles have evolved over time. However, despite embracing modern trends, the importance of local culture and traditional clothing remains intact.

This blend of modern and traditional styles gives Mardan's fashion its unique identity.

Fashion, in essence, is a reflection of changing preferences over time, allowing people to adopt modern styles while maintaining their cultural identity.