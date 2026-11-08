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Border Guards Arrest Four Infiltrators On Northern Frontier


Date: 2026-11-08 01:03:44

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 8 (Petra) – The Northern Military Region thwarted on Sunday an infiltration attempt by four individuals attempting to cross into national territory illegally along its northern border sector.

Border Guard forces detected the suspects using advanced surveillance systems and applied the established rules of engagement, resulting in their immediate arrest. All four individuals were remanded to the competent legal authorities for processing.

The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to monitoring and securing the Kingdom's frontiers against unauthorized entry, smuggling, and illicit activities to safeguard national security and territorial integrity.

//Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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