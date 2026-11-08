Iraqi Tourism Syndicate: Jordan Primary Destination For Iraqi Travelers, Visitor Numbers Expected To Double

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

BAGHDAD, Nov. 8 (Petra) – Jordan represents a major destination for Iraqi tourists due to its diverse archaeological, medical, recreational, and commercial offerings, with visitor numbers expected to double in the coming period, according to the Iraqi Tourism Syndicate.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, Head of the Iraqi Tourism Syndicate Dr. Mohammad Ouda Al-Ubaidi highlighted Jordan's status as a regional tourism hub that attracts thousands of visitors annually from across the Arab world.

Al-Ubaidi commended recent measures to streamline entry visa procedures between Iraq and Jordan, noting that the decision will significantly boost bilateral tourism. He pointed out that official data recorded over 240,000 Iraqi visitors to Jordan in 2023, a figure set to multiply under the new facilitation framework.

Detailing key attractions, Al-Ubaidi noted that Iraqi tourists hold deep affinity for Jordanian historical and natural landmarks, including the ancient Nabataean city of Petra, the coastal city of Aqaba, the Dead Sea for wellness and therapeutic tourism, the Greco-Roman ruins of Jerash, and the desert landscapes of Wadi Rum.

He further emphasized that Jordan's advanced healthcare infrastructure and specialized medical centers, particularly in Amman, position the Kingdom as a top destination for Iraqi patients seeking medical treatment.

Underlining shared cultural values, tribal ties, and geographic proximity, Al-Ubaidi added that Iraq similarly offers rich historical and eco-tourism sites–from the ruins of Babylon and the Ziggurat of Ur to heritage markets in Baghdad and the northern lakes and mountains of Kurdistan.

He called for establishing a new framework for joint tourism cooperation, including reciprocal tour packages and cross-border promotional campaigns. Al-Ubaidi affirmed the syndicate's readiness to partner in joint investment projects to develop a robust bilateral tourism economy.

//Petra// AA