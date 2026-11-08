Valor Overseas Trading Expands Commercial Purchasing And Merchant Supply For A7 Aluminium Ingots And UBC Scrap

MENAFN - GetNews) Netherlands physical commodity merchant executes direct volume off-take for used beverage can scrap and spot-to-recurring supply of 99.7% primary aluminium ingots across European and international routes.

Breda, Netherlands - November 8, 2026 - Valor Overseas Trading, an international physical metals merchant based in the Netherlands, today announced expanded commercial purchasing and supply operations for primary and secondary non-ferrous metals. The company buys, stocks, and resells commercial-grade A7 Primary Aluminium Ingots (99.7% Al) and Used Beverage Can (UBC) Aluminium Scrap, providing physical liquidity and delivery execution for recyclers, foundries, extrusion plants, and rolling mills.

Direct Purchasing of UBC Aluminium Scrap (Sellers & Recyclers)

Valor Overseas Trading acts as a direct off-taker and buyer for post-consumer aluminium packaging scrap:



Material Forms: Densified, baled, briquetted, or shredded used beverage can (UBC) scrap compliant with standard ISRI specifications (Taldork / Talcre).

Supplier Base: Scrap yards, secondary collection networks, municipal recovery centers, and commercial metal recyclers. Commercial Structures: Spot cash purchases, regular parcel off-takes, and multi-month procurement agreements with prompt settlement and defined weight/moisture reconciliation upon inspection.

Commercial Supply of A7 Aluminium Ingots (Foundries & Manufacturers)

For industrial manufacturers, automotive foundries, and remelters, Valor supplies primary aluminium ingots backed by certified assays and clear logistics:



Chemical Specification: High-purity primary aluminium with minimum 99.70% Al content (A7 grade / LME high-grade standard equivalent; Fe ≤ 0.20%, Si ≤ 0.10%).

Form & Packaging: Standard ~15–25 kg strapped bundles engineered for mechanized unloading and warehouse handling. Delivery Terms & Tonnage: Sold on CIF, CFR, or FOB terms with full documentation (Certificate of Analysis, Bill of Lading, Weight Certificate). Standard contract volumes start from 25 metric tons (FCL) up to scheduled recurring monthly deliveries.

“Industrial foundries and recyclers need trading partners that provide execution certainty, straightforward delivery terms, and clear commercial accountability,” said the Managing Director Head of Trading at Valor Overseas Trading.“Valor provides direct off-take for scrap yards seeking liquidity, and reliable primary ingot delivery schedules to keep production facilities operating continuously.”

Commercial Enquiry Guidelines

Counterparties can initiate trading discussions directly via :



UBC Scrap Offers (To Sell to Valor): Specify packaging form (bales/shredded), approximate gross/net metric tonnage, origin depot/loading location, and ready date. Aluminium Ingot Inquiries (To Buy from Valor): Specify target delivery window, discharge port or destination warehouse, requested tonnage (spot or monthly schedule), and preferred Incoterms.

About Valor Overseas Trading

Valor Overseas Trading is an independent physical metal merchant headquartered in the Netherlands. The company trades non-ferrous metals on its own balance sheet, specializing in the bulk procurement and global distribution of primary aluminium ingots and secondary raw materials.

Commercial & Operations Desk:

Valor Overseas Trading KVK 42213734

The Netherlands

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