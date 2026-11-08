Sheikh Mohamed Shares Greeting For Those Celebrating Diwali In UAE And Globally

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended a greeting to all those who celebrate Diwali, both in the UAE and beyond.

"Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families," he said on Sunday, November 8.

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Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared his Diwali greetings.

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“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” he said.

Both the leaders shared their greetings in English, with the UAE President also sharing his in Arabic and Hindi.

City lights up

The Burj Khalifa lit up on Saturday for the Festival of Lights. The 828m-tall tower featured the message: "May the festivities bring you brightness, joy, prosperity."

The message was shown in both English and Hindi.

Indian families across the UAE have been prepping for this weekend of Diwali celebrations. The festivities began on Friday with Dhanteras, when buying gold, silver or new utensils is considered auspicious.

Diwali at Global Village

Visitors to Global Village on Sunday, November 8, can catch a Diwali-themed drone show, scheduled to feature formations inspired by the Festival of Lights above the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion.

There are also other festive activities and attractions for the whole family to enjoy, such as a Diwali Mela, with traditional decorations, gifts, snacks and sweets, and activities aimed at children such as diya colouring, rangoli making and face painting.

Decorative lamp posts will illuminate World Avenue, while 'Happy Diwali' signs will provide spots for family photographs.

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