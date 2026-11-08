Punjab CM Mann Wishes People On Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday extended wishes to all Punjabis living across the globe on the sacred occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas, while Governor Gulab Chand Kataria asked the people to pledge to make Punjab and Chandigarh drug-free.

In a message, the Chief Minister wished all Punjabis living in India and abroad“a very happy Diwali, the sacred festival of lights. We pray to Waheguru that this festival brings joy, laughter, prosperity and light to all your homes. Let us come together to celebrate a pollution-free, green Diwali and do our part to make Punjab 'Colourful Punjab' once again”.

Likewise, the Chief Minister greeted the people on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas to mark the release of 52 Hindu Princes from Gwalior Fort by the sixth Guru Sri Hargobind Sahib on Diwali in 1612.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas with traditional fervour and gaiety rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion, thereby cementing the bonds of harmony.

In his Diwali greetings, Governor Kataria said,“Let us all come together and pledge to make Punjab and Chandigarh drug-free. An aware society, healthy youth and a secure future are the true symbols of our prosperity. I pray to the Almighty that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, good health and renewed energy into your life.”

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, in a separate message, said the historic Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas festivals symbolised the ultimate victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

He said that Diwali“brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into the lives of the people, and he prayed to the almighty that these festivals may fulfil the aspirations of all citizens”.

Emphasising the core values of righteousness and solidarity, he exhorted the public to follow the noble path and ideals shown by Lord Ram.

He stressed that society must always remain united to safeguard the welfare of humanity. The Speaker appealed to the public to celebrate these joyous occasions together, reinforcing the rich cultural heritage, mutual harmony, and peace across the state and country.