Assam Police Seize Over 15 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest One

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 8 (IANS) Police in Assam's Baihata have seized over 15 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) and apprehended an individual, officials said.

The Baihata Police intercepted a vehicle during 'naka 'checking based on specific input about the transportation of drugs.

A search led to the recovery and seizure of 15.049 kg of suspected cannabis (ganja) packed in three packets. One person was apprehended, police said.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Ridip Kumar, a resident of the state's Kamrup district.

Further legal action is being initiated.

This comes days after the Assam Rifles seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 3.49 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Assam's Cachar district.

A defence spokesman said that, as part of its sustained crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Assam Police, apprehended a suspected drug trafficker and seized methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 3.49 crore along Silchar Bypass Road in Cachar district.

During the operation, the joint team recovered 1.363 kg of methamphetamine tablets and seized a scooty and a mobile phone from the possession of the apprehended individual. The arrested person, along with the recovered contraband and seized items, was subsequently handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are also popularly referred to as the 'crazy drug'. These highly addictive synthetic drugs, which are banned in India, continue to be among the major narcotics smuggled into the Northeast from neighbouring Myanmar.

Previously, on November 1, the Assam Rifles, in a significant breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, seized a massive consignment of 20 kg of crystal methamphetamine worth approximately Rs 40 crore at Dholai Bazar in the same Cachar district.

The seizure was made during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Silchar-based Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in southern Assam.