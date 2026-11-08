Mata Sita Underwent Agni Pariksha I Will Never Visit Ram Temple: Trinamool's Kirti Azad

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning its repeated references to the Ram Temple and accusing the party of using religious issues for political gains.

Azad said he had visited the Kamakhya Temple but had never gone to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that he did not intend to visit it in the future either.

His remarks come amid a political row over Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on December 12.

The proposed visit has drawn criticism from the ruling BJP, which has described the move as a political exercise ahead of the elections, alleging that it is an attempt to gain political mileage through a visit to the prominent religious sites.

Speaking to IANS, Azad said, "I do not understand why this Bharatiya Janata Party, which is involved in extortion and stealing donations, keeps talking about the Ram Temple. I have not visited the Ram Temple; I have visited the Kamakhya Temple. Are they suggesting that a person is not a Hindu if they worship Goddess Kamakhya? I worship Goddess Kamakhya, but I have not visited the Ram Temple."

Referring to the story of Goddess Sita and her connection with her birthplace, Azad questioned the circumstances surrounding her Agni Pariksha and subsequent 'abandonment'.

"I belong to the birthplace of Mata Sita. Mata Sita had to undergo the Agni Pariksha, and even after passing it, she was abandoned. Is it right for any human being to treat his wife this way -- to make her undergo the Agni Pariksha and then abandon her even after she passes it? This is not right. I visit Kamakhya Temple and Tripura Sundari Temple. Does that mean I am not a Hindu?" the Trinamool Congress MP said.

Reiterating his position on visiting the Ram Temple, Azad told IANS, "I have not gone to Ram Temple, nor will I ever go. I'll go to Mathura."

He further accused the BJP of exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes and alleged that the party had failed to establish the ideals of Ram Rajya in the country.

"They are doing this for politics and are orchestrating robberies and thefts at every temple. They do not have any other issue than Ram. The BJP has not brought Ram Rajya but Ravan Rajya in the country," he added.