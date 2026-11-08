Family Of Slain Anti-Drug Activist Jhota Prepares Emotional Tribute

Family Prepares Tribute for Slain Activist

The family of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead in Mansa on October 13, is set to pay an emotional tribute to him ahead of his last rites on Sunday, honouring his fight against drug abuse in Punjab. Family members said his mortal remains would be welcomed with flower petals as a mark of respect for his contribution to society and his campaign against the drug menace.

Speaking to ANI, family members described Jhota as a warrior who stood firmly against drug abuse and sacrificed his life for society and the people of Punjab. They said his efforts should serve as an inspiration for the youth to join the fight against drugs. "Our warrior is arriving. We feel so much joy-people usually mourn, but we are joyous. We belong to that community: we were broken on wheels, boiled in cauldrons, and sawn alive with saws. He is our warrior," a family member told ANI while preparing for the last rites.

Honouring a Martyr

Another relative, Jaspal, said flowers would be showered on Jhota as a mark of respect, referring to the title of martyr conferred upon him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. "Flowers are being showered because the supreme authority is Sri Akal Takht Sahib, from where he was conferred the title of martyr. The Almighty's grace is upon him; in Punjab, our ten Gurus fought 14 battles and sacrificed everything for us. This warrior of ours also did so much for us, and we need to learn from his example," he said.

On the occasion of Diwali, the family also appealed to the youth of Punjab to take a pledge to stay away from drugs and actively participate in efforts to eradicate drug abuse from the state.

Investigation and Family Appeals

Parminder Singh Jhota, an activist known for leading campaigns against the drug menace in Punjab, was shot dead in Mansa on October 13. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the murder case and initiated a detailed investigation into the killing. Earlier on November 7, following the completion of the post-mortem examination of the slain activist at PGIMER Chandigarh, his father, Bhim Singh, made an emotional appeal to the youth of Punjab, urging them to mark Diwali by taking a solemn pledge to completely renounce drugs.

Bhim Singh said the cremation had been scheduled on the occasion of Diwali to encourage young people across the state to come together, pay tribute to his son's sacrifice and resolve never to consume intoxicants. "I have a request for the people of Punjab, especially the youth: my dear young ones, the cremation has been scheduled for Diwali so that all the youth of Punjab may take a solemn pledge-that from this moment forward, we will never consume any drugs. Let us create history this Diwali; let us ensure that after Parvinder Singh's cremation, not a single young person in Punjab uses drugs. We must renounce drugs and completely eradicate them from Punjab," Bhim Singh said.

Political Criticism and Security Concerns

The incident ignited a political firestorm in Punjab, with opposition parties targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the law and order situation in the state and questioning the effectiveness of its campaign against drugs. Following his son's death, Jhota's father had also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government had failed to provide protection to his family. He claimed that his son had not received adequate security despite the threats he faced and expressed concern that his grandchildren could also be at risk.

"The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren's security," he said.

Opposition leaders, including Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the law and order situation and its anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh Jhota's mother had earlier alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had several enemies who wanted him killed. She also demanded stringent action against the drug mafia in the state. Speaking to ANI, she further alleged that the police had not informed the family about the incident and held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for her son's death. Recalling her conversations with him, she said she had repeatedly advised him against stepping out of the house because of the threats he faced. "The police didn't even inform us when he died. He used to say I have many enemies, and they will get me killed. The drug mafia should be hanged, and they should be shot dead. And what Bhagwant Mann says-that the war against drugs will eradicate everything - he had my son killed. I used to ask my son not to go outside..." said Jhota's mother. (ANI)

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