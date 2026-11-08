Ali Maher Replaces Hossam Hassan As Egypt Coach

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Nov 8 (IANS) The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said that it has parted ways with national team head coach Hossam Hassan and his coaching staff.

EFA has tasked Ali Maher with assuming the role of head coach for the senior national team for the upcoming period and has requested that he present his vision for the composition of the new technical staff.

Following a meeting of the EFA Board, and after reviewing all the circumstances and events that have unfolded recently, along with their negative impact on the national team's positive image and stability, the Board has decided to part ways with Hossam Hassan and his technical and administrative staff," EFA said in a statement.

Hassan, a legendary player for the national team, has coached the Pharaohs since 2024. He guided them to fourth place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and to the qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and to their first victory at the global finals in 92 years.

Their historic win came in a group-stage clash with New Zealand, which they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet.

Maher will take the reins at a crucial time, with Egypt primed for a double-header of CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi on 13 and 17 November.

The 52-year-old has a wealth of experience in Egyptian football, both as a player and in the dugout. He made a significant mark as a coach during his most recent spell with Ceramica Cleopatra, leading the team to Egyptian League Cup glory in the 2024/2025 season.

Egypt are preparing to face Malawi on November 13 and 17, as part of the third and fourth rounds of the qualifiers for the 2027 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

The "Pharaohs" currently sit at the top of Group B with 4 points, following a win against South Sudan and a draw with Angola in the first two rounds.