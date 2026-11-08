Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 26
|1.7000
|November 2
|1.7000
|October 27
|1.7000
|November 3
|1.7000
|October 28
|1.7000
|November 4
|1.7000
|October 29
|1.7000
|November 5
|1.7000
|October 30
|1.7000
|November 6
|1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro grew by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0075 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9061 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 26
|1.9074
|November 2
|1.9000
|October 27
|1.8987
|November 3
|1.9023
|October 28
|1.8907
|November 4
|1.9097
|October 29
|1.8945
|November 5
|1.9148
|October 30
|1.9019
|November 6
|1.9037
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.8986
|Average exchange rate for the week
|1.9061
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0278 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0153 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0896 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 26
|2.1052
|November 2
|2.1118
|October 27
|2.1036
|November 3
|2.0943
|October 28
|2.1118
|November 4
|2.0796
|October 29
|2.1118
|November 5
|2.0782
|October 30
|2.0923
|November 6
|2.0840
|Average exchange rate for the week
|2.1049
|Average exchange rate for the week
|2.0896
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0340 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|October 26
|0.0342
|November 2
|0.0340
|October 27
|0.0341
|November 3
|0.0340
|October 28
|0.0341
|November 4
|0.0340
|October 29
|0.0341
|November 5
|0.0340
|October 30
|0.0340
|November 6
|0.0339
|Average exchange rate for the week
|0.0341
|Average exchange rate for the week
|0.0340
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