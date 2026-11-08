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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Currency Market


Date: 2026-11-08 12:31:21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. This week (November 2–6), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend 's calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 26 1.7000 November 2 1.7000
October 27 1.7000 November 3 1.7000
October 28 1.7000 November 4 1.7000
October 29 1.7000 November 5 1.7000
October 30 1.7000 November 6 1.7000
Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro grew by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0075 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9061 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 26 1.9074 November 2 1.9000
October 27 1.8987 November 3 1.9023
October 28 1.8907 November 4 1.9097
October 29 1.8945 November 5 1.9148
October 30 1.9019 November 6 1.9037
Average exchange rate for the week 1.8986 Average exchange rate for the week 1.9061

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0278 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0153 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0896 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 26 2.1052 November 2 2.1118
October 27 2.1036 November 3 2.0943
October 28 2.1118 November 4 2.0796
October 29 2.1118 November 5 2.0782
October 30 2.0923 November 6 2.0840
Average exchange rate for the week 2.1049 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0896

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0340 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
October 26 0.0342 November 2 0.0340
October 27 0.0341 November 3 0.0340
October 28 0.0341 November 4 0.0340
October 29 0.0341 November 5 0.0340
October 30 0.0340 November 6 0.0339
Average exchange rate for the week 0.0341 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0340

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Trend News Agency

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