'Best Wishes': PM Modi Greets CM Revanth Reddy On His Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his birthday.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Revanth Reddy and prayed for his long life and good health.

“Warm greetings for your birthday on November 08. Wishing you continued good health and a long, fulfilling life,” wrote the Prime Minister in a letter.

“In this era of Amrit Kaal, as India takes rapid strides toward development, prosperity and inclusivity, I am confident that your continued efforts will help propel the state and the nation to greater heights,” he said.

“May your life be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity. I extend my warm wishes to you on your birthday once again,” the Prime Minister added.

Posting the Prime Minister's letter on his 'X' account, the Chief Minister thanked him for his wishes.“My sincere thanks for your kind wishes. Very grateful for the gesture and your thoughtful words,” posted the Chief Minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also greeted Telangana Chief Minister. Conveying his warm birthday greetings, the Speaker wished that he be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long, fulfilling life.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla also greeted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and conveyed his best wishes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister.“Wishing you good health, happiness, and success. Have a wonderful year ahead,” CM Naidu said in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also greeted CM Revanth Reddy. "Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of public service," said Lokesh.

NCP Vice-President Supriya Sule also greeted CM Revanth Reddy. "Wishing Chief Minister of Telangana Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) ji, Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!," she wrote on X, while posting a picture of theirs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Cabinet colleagues and leaders from various political parties also conveyed their birthday greetings.

Revanth Reddy was born on November 8, 1969, in Kondareddipalle, Mahboobnagar district.