BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, Party Leaders Perform 'Havan' On LK Advani's 100Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, along with other party leaders, on Sunday performed a special 'puja' and 'havan' to mark the 100th birthday of veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

The 'havan' was organised at the BJP Central Office to pray for the good health and well-being of the veteran politician.

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP chief took to the social media platform 'X' to extend birthday greetings to the former Deputy PM, saying: "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the venerable Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, Bharat Ratna recipient, former Deputy Prime Minister, and guide to us all."

"From the Jana Sangh to the Bharatiya Janata Party, you have made an unforgettable contribution to expanding the organisation, taking the nationalist ideology to every citizen, and turning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement into a mass movement. Your integrity in public life and unwavering commitment to the organisation will always be a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," he added.

In a video message, Nabin further said: "The life of Advani ji is an inspiration for all of us. His commitment to the ideology has made the BJP, a party with a difference."

The BJP chief credited Advani for building the party's leadership team during the latter's tenure, which, he said, is today not only leading the party but also the nation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Advani on his 100th birthday, referring to the latter as a "living example of putting the nation first".

Taking to the social media platform 'X', HM Shah said: "Respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, a symbol of service to the nation, an architect of the BJP, and a principled statesman, completes 99 years today and steps into the 100th year of his life. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to him."

"From a humble family background to becoming a founding member of the BJP, its National President, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Advani Ji's life in every role has been a living example of public service and putting the nation first," he added.