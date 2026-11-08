Scene OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Suriya, Nazriya And Naslen's Tamil Film Online Post Theatrical Release

November 6, 2026 marked the global theatrical premiere of Scene, and the Tamil action crime-comedy has already locked in its digital home. Netflix bagged the exclusive streaming rights for the festive release. Director Jithu Madhavan pairs Suriya with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen for one of the biggest Diwali blockbusters of the year.

Diwali moviegoers filled theaters as Suriya and Jyothika produced the film under 2D Entertainment alongside Zhagaram Studios. The project marks the Tamil directorial debut for Jithu Madhavan. He previously directed the hit film Aavesham.

Where to Watch Scene Online

Rs 88 crore - that is the reported price tag Netflix paid to secure exclusive post-theatrical digital rights. They locked the deal before the cinema launch. The acquisition marks one of the largest Tamil streaming sales of 2026.

Global subscribers will stream the action crime-comedy across all supported Netflix territories as soon as the theatrical run ends.

When Will Scene Stream on OTT?

Four weeks after its theatrical debut, the film will land online around the first weekend of December 2026. Industry post-theatrical agreements standardly observe a minimum 28-day gap before hosting new cinema releases on digital platforms. Netflix will follow that timeline.

Producers 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios will monitor box office holds and theatrical attendance before finalizing the exact digital premiere date with Netflix. Official confirmation will arrive closer to December.

Box Office Performance

How well did the movie open? Over ₹80 crore worldwide poured into the box office within the film's first two days in theaters. Strong audience demand during the competitive Diwali holiday market drove these numbers, establishing the production as a major box office contender.

Cast Details, Plot, and Major Debuts

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj. He reopens an unsolved murder case alongside Maya, portrayed by Nazriya Nazim. Their intense investigation brings them into direct conflict with Eeshwaran, played by Naslen.

Key debuts mark major career milestones for the cast and crew. Naslen steps into Tamil cinema for the first time as Eeshwaran. Acclaimed composer Sushin Shyam also makes his Tamil debut with the film's soundtrack and score, while Jithu Madhavan completes his Tamil debut behind the camera after directing Aavesham.