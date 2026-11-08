Diwali 2026: Mistakes To Avoid During Lakshmi Pooja To Get The Blessings Of The Goddess

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Diwali Lakshmi Pooja: Inviting Goddess Lakshmi to your home is not an ordinary thing. Also, making her stay in the house is not easy. You need to make a lot of effort to get the blessings of Lakshmi.

Diwali is the biggest festival in our country. It is a very happy and grandly celebrated festival. People perform Lakshmi pooja with devotion on Diwali. Shastras say that everyone should do Lakshmi and Ganapati pooja at home on that day. People do Lakshmi pooja on Diwali to increase wealth and happiness. Everyone wants Goddess Lakshmi to stay in their home permanently.

We have already told you what items to use in Diwali Lakshmi pooja. Shankh, Sri Chakra, Ganesha, and Kuber pooja also happen on that day. The whole house will be bright with lamps. People offer payasam to Goddess Lakshmi and worship her.

They pray for jewelry and good things. If Lakshmi is to enter the house, you strictly shouldn't do certain things on the day of the pooja. Even if you do them unknowingly, Lakshmi will get angry. She won't even turn to look at your side. If you don't want poverty to come and you want Goddess Lakshmi to be happy, don't make these mistakes on the day of the pooja.

Cleanliness: Lakshmi pooja is usually done in the evening. So, you shouldn't clean the house at that time. Clean the house in the morning itself on the day of the pooja. Lakshmi won't stay in an unclean place. So, don't forget to clean every corner of the house. Don't throw things everywhere.

Don't Keep These Items at Home: When you do Lakshmi pooja on Diwali, there shouldn't be any broken or damaged items in the house. Don't keep non-working clocks, empty bottles, torn papers, and broken glass at home. Throw all these away when you clean the house before the pooja.

Pay Attention to Food: It's not enough if the house is just clean, the body must also be clean. You need to be very careful with food during Lakshmi pooja. You shouldn't eat non-vegetarian food or drink alcohol for any reason. Those who are fasting shouldn't add onion or garlic. Try not to eat food sold outside as much as possible.

Don't Wear These Clothes During Pooja: Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth. When we worship her, our clothes are also important. Don't wear torn clothes when doing pooja. Torn clothes are a sign of poverty. Similarly, you shouldn't wear black colored clothes.

Let There Be Light in the House: Diwali is the festival of lights. You should make sure that the whole house is always bright on that day. Goddess Lakshmi, who comes to the house on Diwali evening, will bless everyone. But if there is darkness in the house, she won't come inside. So, make sure the lamp burns all night.