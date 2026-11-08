Norris Takes Pole From Russell As Midfield Teams Enjoy Rain-Hit Sao Paulo Qualifying

MENAFN - IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 8 (IANS) McLaren driver Lando Norris took his third consecutive pole position at the Sao Paulo qualifying in a rain-hit session at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

Further penalties to top drivers - Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc and Russell - only hands them more places further on the grid for the Sunday race in Brazil.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson took P5 ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg in P6 and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and P7, as the other Haas of Oliver Bearman, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Williams' Alexander Albon wrapped up the top 10 in the qualifying.

Meanwhile, Russell has a five-place penalty for a fresh internal combustion engine, while Leclerc has a 10-place penalty for his fifth ICE. This will elevate the likes of Lawson and Hulkenberg to the second row in P3 and P4 on the grid.

Hamilton and Verstappen will also be starting their races from the back of the grid and were P11 and P16, respectively in the qualifying.

Q1 saw Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Gabriel Bortoleto getting knocked out. Q2 saw six more drivers failing to progress further as Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Rafael Camara, Arvid Lindblad, Carlos Sainz and Verstappen were knocked out.

Norris, who took pole in Brazil in 2024 and 2025 as well, reflected on yet another top start at Sao Paulo.

"It's been a long day," Norris said. "It's been a great Qualifying. Obviously, to be on pole again here, it's different conditions to last year but I'm very happy. It's not easy conditions out there, especially when you know it's going to rain a lot more. It was about getting two laps in at the beginning and not making any mistakes, and that's exactly what we did, so it's been a very good day."